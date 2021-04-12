Youth pushes hitch-hiker to death, caught

The accused reportedly demanded ₹100 for the lift

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested on charge of murdering a hitch-hiker who refused to pay ₹100 at the end of a ride in Kolathur on April 4.

According to the police, a man was found dead with bleeding injuries by the side of the road in Kolathur. Passersby alerted the police and the victim was identified as Sankar of Tiruvannamalai. He was a daily wage earner and was living at Valarmathi Nagar in Kolathur.

The police said that Sankar went Tiruvannamalai recently and returned on April 4. As he was tired, he stopped a youth, later identified as Sasikumar, on his motorbike and requested a lift. After dropping Sankar near his house, Sasikumar demanded ₹100.

When Sankar refused to pay, Sasikumar pushed him down and Sankar fell unconscious. Sasikumar took ₹100 from Sankar’s pocket and fled the spot.

Sasikumar has been charged with murder and remanded in judicial custody. “The youth pushed Sankar in anger as he was not able to get ₹100 to fill petrol as he had been roaming on his father’s bike since morning,” said a police officer.