Youth organisations condemn arrest of activist Disha Ravi

Members of outfits demand her immediate release

More than 15 youth organisations have come together and condemned the arrest of Disha Ravi, a young environmental activist. They demanded that she be released immediately.

On Saturday, the Delhi police arrested the 21-year-old activist for allegedly sharing the toolkit related to the farmers’ protests against the Centre’s farm laws on social media.

Joint statement

Radhika Ganesh, of Young People for Politics; Poongkhulali, advocate of Madras High Court; M. Yuvan, of Fridays for Future and Chennai Climate Action Group; and Prabhakaran Veerarasu, of Poovulagin Nanbargal youth wing, addressed mediapersons here on Monday.

“We condemn the arrest of Ms. Ravi, who acted out of her love for the land. A toolkit is the most ordinary and commonplace of resources used by companies, political parties and organisations to help direct focused action. We believe Ms. Ravi and youngsters like her ought to be celebrated not harassed and demonised. We call upon the Government of India to stop the witchhunt of young activists and instead engage with the issue,” Ms. Radhika said.

Ms. Poonguzhali said the arrest of Ms. Ravi was totally unwarranted and the charges of sedition levelled against her was the government’s way of scaring young people into silence.

Mr. Yuvan said this move by the government was the latest in a series of tactics meant to distract attention from real environmental issues.

Mr. Prabhakaran said, “We want her to be released from prison immediately. Otherwise, we will consult other like-minded groups and decide on a further course of action.”

Stalin’s tweet

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said he was shocked by the arrest of Ms. Ravi on sedition charges.

He tweeted saying that she had been arrested on flimsy charges.

“Silencing critics of the government through authoritarian means is not the rule of law. I urge the BJP government to desist from taking such punitive action and instead listen to the voices of dissent from young persons,” Mr. Stalin said.