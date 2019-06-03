Youth on bikes drive rashly, perform stunts near Marina

Road users on Kamarajar Salai (Marina Beach Road) were in for a shock when a group of youth drove their motorbikes rashly and performed dangerous stunts late on Saturday.

Several youth on two-wheelers assembled on the main and service roads along the beach to perform stunts, the police said. They not only caused nuisance, but also endangered the lives of pedestrians and other motorists.

The bikers performed wheelies, dragged the stands of the vehicles across the road to send out sparks, drove haphazardly in the lanes and burned tyres. Their acts were captured on video. The authorities reached the spot and made enquiries with the riders and onlookers.

The police said S. Surya, 20, one of the riders, picked up an argument with the traffic police.

They detained him and a few others and impounded five bikes. Cases were filed against the youth for rash driving.

“We plan to cancel their licences,” a senior police officer said. The Traffic police also plan to organise a joint operation along with the Law and Order wing of the police on weekends to curtail such incidents.

Barricades to be put up

As part of the plan, several barricades would be put up and a large number of police personnel would be deployed to apprehend offenders, the officer said. Of late, racers have taken to the road during odd hours. The police have been having a tough time to contain the menace.

Despite the police impounding bikes and slapping fines, the youth continue to be a nuisance on many roads, said an officer.