Youth murdered by gang near Thirukazhukundram

June 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old resident of Thandurai village near Thirukazhukundram was murdered by a gang on Saturday night.

The police said E. Kanniappan finished his night duty in a private company in Oragadam and was returning home on his two-wheeler. When he reached Chinna Irumedu, he was attacked with knives by a gang hiding behind the village office. The victim sustained several knife injuries on the head, neck and body and was killed on the spot. The gang escaped from the place.

The Thirukazhukundram police rushed to the spot and sent the body of Kanniappan to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.

