Youth murdered at Elliot’s beach

A resident of T.P. Chatram near Shenoy Nagar, who had gone to the Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar, was murdered by a gang due to previous enmity.
The Shastri Nagar police have arrested a history-sheeter, Satish of Kannagi Nagar, and are investigating the crime.
Bennyraj, 20, went to the church in Besant Nagar on Saturday. After prayers, he went to the Elliot’s beach, where he was murdered by a three-member gang with deadly weapons.
The victim was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead.
In another case of murder in the city, an autodriver was killed by his brother-in-law over a family dispute in Semmenchery. The police have arrested the accused, Raja.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor