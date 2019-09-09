Youth murdered at Elliot’s beach

A resident of T.P. Chatram near Shenoy Nagar, who had gone to the Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar, was murdered by a gang due to previous enmity.

The Shastri Nagar police have arrested a history-sheeter, Satish of Kannagi Nagar, and are investigating the crime.

Bennyraj, 20, went to the church in Besant Nagar on Saturday. After prayers, he went to the Elliot’s beach, where he was murdered by a three-member gang with deadly weapons.

The victim was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead.

In another case of murder in the city, an autodriver was killed by his brother-in-law over a family dispute in Semmenchery. The police have arrested the accused, Raja.