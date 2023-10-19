HamberMenu
Youth murdered and thrown into well near Minjur

The police are investigating to trace the suspects

October 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was murdered following a drunken brawl and his body was thrown into a well in a village near Minjur.

The police identified the victim as P. Ajith, 25, a painter from Laxmipuram, near Minjur. He did not return after he left home with friends on Monday evening. After searching for him everywhere, his father Pachaiyappan lodged a complaint with the Minjur police.

The police picked up two suspects from Ramareddypalayam and Minjur. During interrogation, they revealed that Ajith was beaten to death by his friends in a drunken brawl near the lake bed of Ramareddypalayam on Monday. They then threw the body into a nearby well.

Based on the information, the police fished out Ajith’s body, which had been bound using clothes, from the well on Wednesday. The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. Further investigation is on to trace the suspects.

