ADVERTISEMENT

Youth loot textile shop at knife point in Ponneri 

March 04, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified youth barged into a textile showroom in Ponneri on Sunday night and looted clothes and other valuables at knife point.

Police sources said on Sunday night before the closing hours, the youth came to the shop located in Thiruvenkatapuram and selected a few clothes. When the owner of the shop demanded money from them, they brandished a knife and threatened him.

As they attempted to get hold of a few clothes by threatening the staff, the latter downed the shutters. They then, indulged in a ruckus and brandished a longer knife at them before fleeing the spot with the clothes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint, the Ponneri police arrested a duo including a history-sheeter and further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US