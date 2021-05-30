Youth left jobless, yet volunteer to help COVID-19 patients

A year back, 36-year-old Clive Cliffton, who was working with a leading construction company after finishing his MBA, suddenly lost his job. Subsequently with one lockdown after another, he grapples with job loss and managing his family. Yet a few weeks back, he decided to start volunteering and now delivers breakfast and lunch for free to many households.

"I don't have the financial ability to provide food but when everyone around us is helping each other in some way I wanted to contribute at least by travelling to different households and delivering their food," he says. While K Karthik, his friend arranges free breakfast and lunch for several residents across the city who are affected by COVID-19, he delivers them for free. "Everyday, I go to areas like Tambaram, Anakapudhur, Chrompet and Kundrathur," he adds.

Despite losing jobs, some youngsters in the city are offering to deliver food for free in a bid to help COVID-19 affected persons. D Raghavendra, a 25-year-old mechanical engineering graduate lost his job last year and began selling lemon juice in a pushcart but even that couldn't be continued owing to lockdown. "With my friend Pazhanivel, I started a Facebook page called 'We Care Mylapore' and deliver groceries, vegetables and food for free to senior citizens in areas like Mylapore, Mandaveli, Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, Royapettah and Pattinapakkam," he adds.

P. Gunasekar, a 24-year-old BCA graduate who lost his job says, all of us have to find ways to overcome our struggle and reach out to those suffering around us. "I don't have the money to buy food for everyone. But I certainly can ensure that it reaches patients safely. We have to standby each other during these trying times," he adds.