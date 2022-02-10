Youth kills father for abusing mother

Chennai

10 February 2022 01:32 IST

The M.G.R. Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for killing his father. The police said the victim Desamuthu, 54, was a resident of Dr. Ambedkar Kudil, K.K. Nagar. He was found dead on his bed on Wednesday. The police found strangulation marks on his neck. They questioned Desamuthu’s family members, including his four sons. The interrogation revealed that Desamuthu fought with his wife and abused her. This irked his eldest son David, who strangled his father to death using a charger cable, the police said.

