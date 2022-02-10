The M.G.R. Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man for killing his father. The police said the victim Desamuthu, 54, was a resident of Dr. Ambedkar Kudil, K.K. Nagar. He was found dead on his bed on Wednesday. The police found strangulation marks on his neck. They questioned Desamuthu’s family members, including his four sons. The interrogation revealed that Desamuthu fought with his wife and abused her. This irked his eldest son David, who strangled his father to death using a charger cable, the police said.
Youth kills father for abusing mother
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
February 10, 2022 01:32 IST
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
February 10, 2022 01:32 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 1:32:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/youth-kills-father-for-abusing-mother/article38404624.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story