Youth killed in road accident near Teynampet

Published - October 27, 2024 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Injured pillion rider in critical condition

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed when his vehicle was hit by a lorry on Anna Salai, near Teynampet, on Sunday morning. The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation police have arrested the lorry driver.

A senior traffic police official said that when S. Vasanth Kumar was riding the two-wheeler, with his friend Y. Riyaz riding pillion, on Anna Salai, the lorry hit the two-wheeler near the Siva Sanakaran junction. While Vasanth was killed on the spot, Riyaz was injured and rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital and is in critical condition.

