Youth killed in accident near Uthukottai

Special Correspondent June 07, 2022 16:17 IST

Special Correspondent June 07, 2022 16:17 IST

He rammed into a mini-truck, which made a sudden turn without the blinker on

He rammed into a mini-truck, which made a sudden turn without the blinker on

A 19-year-old motorist of Gummidipoondi was killed after hitting a mini-truck near Uthukottai in Thiruvallur district on Monday. An officer of the Uthukottai police station said the victim, S. Surendar, along with his friend Dilip, was returning from Uthukottai on his two-wheeler after repaying a vehicle loan. He rammed into a mini-truck he neared Choolaimeni as it made a sudden turn without the blinker on. Surendar and Dilip sustained severe injuries, and were rushed by residents in a 108 ambulance to the Thiruvallur government hospital where Surendar died. The Uthukottai police have filed a case.



Our code of editorial values