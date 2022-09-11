Youth killed in accident near Tiruttani

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 11, 2022 13:08 IST

A 21-year-old resident of Avadi was killed in an accident after he lost control of his two-wheeler and collided with a barricade while negotiating a speed breaker near Sirugumi junction in Tiruttani on Saturday. 

Tiruttani police said Kutties alias Anbu, who was residing in Nagamani Nagar was proceeding in a two-wheeler to his grandmother’s house located at Kumararajapettai, Pallipattu. Police said the motorist lost control of his vehicle when he was negotiating a speed breaker at high speed and fell down from the vehicle after hitting a concrete barricade. The victim sustained injuries on the face and head as he was not wearing a helmet. He was killed on the spot.

The body was sent to Tiruttani Government hospital for post-mortem. 

