ADVERTISEMENT

Youth killed by speeding TNSTC bus near Ashok Nagar, driver arrested

October 04, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old software engineer was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus near Jafferkhanpet, near Ashok Nagar, on Wednesday. A senior official of the City Traffic Police identified the victim as Rishi Gautam, a native of Krishnagiri district, who worked as an information technology (IT) professional at a company in Taramani. When Rishi was crossing Jawarharlal Nehru Salai, near Kasi Theatre, the TNSTC bus driven by R. Rajan, 58, run him over. The police the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem and arrested Rajan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US