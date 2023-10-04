HamberMenu
Youth killed by speeding TNSTC bus near Ashok Nagar, driver arrested

October 04, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old software engineer was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus near Jafferkhanpet, near Ashok Nagar, on Wednesday. A senior official of the City Traffic Police identified the victim as Rishi Gautam, a native of Krishnagiri district, who worked as an information technology (IT) professional at a company in Taramani. When Rishi was crossing Jawarharlal Nehru Salai, near Kasi Theatre, the TNSTC bus driven by R. Rajan, 58, run him over. The police the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem and arrested Rajan.

