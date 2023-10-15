Youth killed after his bike hits a median near Ambattur

October 15, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

A 19-year-old motorist was killed while the pillion rider sustained injuries after hitting a median on Red Hills Road near Ambattur on Saturday night. The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation wing police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said S. Goutham, a resident of Kovilpathagai in Avadi, was riding his two-wheeler along with his friend Lalith, who was riding pillion, on the Red Hills Road. Goutham was riding his high-end two-wheeler in a rash manner and to avoid hitting a vehicle, he applied break. In the event, he lost control of his vehicle and dashed into the concrete median.

Despite wearing a helmet, he suffered head and body injuries and was killed on the spot. His friend Lalith sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in the Government Stanley Hospital.

The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation police sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

