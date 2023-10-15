ADVERTISEMENT

Youth killed after his bike hits a median near Ambattur

October 15, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Despite wearing a helmet, the 19-year-old motorist suffered head and body injuries and was killed on the spot

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old motorist was killed while the pillion rider sustained injuries after hitting a median on Red Hills Road near Ambattur on Saturday night. The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation wing police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said S. Goutham, a resident of Kovilpathagai in Avadi, was riding his two-wheeler along with his friend Lalith, who was riding pillion, on the Red Hills Road. Goutham was riding his high-end two-wheeler in a rash manner and to avoid hitting a vehicle, he applied break. In the event, he lost control of his vehicle and dashed into the concrete median.

Despite wearing a helmet, he suffered head and body injuries and was killed on the spot. His friend Lalith sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in the Government Stanley Hospital.

The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation police sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US