Youth killed after car rams into median in Guindy

February 26, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 21-year-old youth was killed after the car he was in hit a median on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the victim, identified as Shreyas Kumar, and his friends Shakeel Kumar, the driver, and Harsha were on the Guindy stretch of Anna Salai when the speeding car rammed into the median. In the impact, Shreyas, who was in the front passenger seat, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he died without responding to treatment in the early hours of Sunday.

The Guindy Traffic Investigation Police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. They have filed a case and are investigating.