Youth in ICU after falling from Rockfort Express near Vikravandi

The Tambaram Government Railway Police have filed a case and are investigating

Published - October 27, 2024 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

G. Nitish Kumar, 21, of Pudukottai district is being treated for injuries sustained after falling from the Rockfort Express, near Vikravandi, on Saturday night. The Tambaram Government Railway Police (GRP) have filed a case and are investigating. 

The GRP said Mr. Nitish, who hails from Machuvadi in the district, was returning to his native on the Rockfort Express on Saturday night. When he was trying to reach the wash basin in the crowded coach, he slipped and fell from the train between the Vikravandi and Chatanur railway stations.

A few passengers pulled the danger chain to stop the train. The GRP rescued Mr. Nitish and sent him to the Mundiambakkam Government Hospital, from where he was shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

