CHENNAI

22 December 2021 00:40 IST

The Thousand Lights All Women Police arrested a 20-year-old for sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl. The accused, identified as S. Gokul of Choolaimedu, has been detained under POCSO Act. The police said the accused had befriended the victim through social media. ChildLine operates a helpline for children in distress 1098.

