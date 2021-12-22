The Thousand Lights All Women Police arrested a 20-year-old for sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl. The accused, identified as S. Gokul of Choolaimedu, has been detained under POCSO Act. The police said the accused had befriended the victim through social media. ChildLine operates a helpline for children in distress 1098.
Youth held under POCSO
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI ,
December 22, 2021 00:40 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI ,
December 22, 2021 00:40 IST
