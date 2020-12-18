Youth held under POCSO Act

Representational image.

CHENNAI

18 December 2020 03:55 IST

The All-Women police, Villivakkam, on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The police said the victim was 17 years old and was studying in Class X. She went missing on December 11. On a complaint from her mother, the police traced her to Salem where she was staying with a youth.

The police arrested the offender, identified as Vimal alias Vimalraj, 23, of Karumalai Koodal, and learnt that he had befriended the victim over social media. He took her to his native place after promising to marry her. Then he allegedly raped her.

The police rescued the girl. The offender was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and was remanded in judicial custody.