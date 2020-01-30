Chennai

Youth held for watching child pornography

The city police on Wednesday arrested Harish, 24, for watching and storing child pornography in Ambattur. Following information from a central agency, the All-Women Police, Ambattur, had conducted a search. Harish was booked under provisions of the IT Act and the Pocso Act.

