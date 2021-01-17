Youth held for torturing wife, raping minor girl in Villivakkam

The all-women police have arrested a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl and torturing his wife physically in Villivakkam.
The offender, identified as Ganesh alias Lovely Ganesh, 21, of Bharathi Nagar, befriended a 20-year-old girl from Kolathur on social media.
The girl fell in love and married him on December 5. Her parents lodged a complaint alleging that she had gone missing. Subsequently, the couple appeared before the police and said they were married and living as per their wishes.
The police said Ganesh brought a 17-year-old girl into the house as domestic aid. He sexually assaulted the girl in the presence of his wife. When she questioned it, he physically tortured her repeatedly, the police said. He forced them to pose for videos and circulated them among his friends, police added. His wife finally managed to escape with the help of the landlord and complained to her parents and the police.
The all-women police arrested Ganesh and rescued the 17-year-old girl, who was in his illegal custody. During interrogation, he confessed to similar offences against girls he befriended on social media, they said. He was booked for offences, including raping minor girl, physical torture of his wife, voyuerism and cheating, under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the IPC, and the Information Technology Act.
He was lodged in prison after being produced before a court, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath