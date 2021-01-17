Youth held for torturing wife, raping minor girl in Villivakkam

He brought the 17-year-old as a domestic aid

The all-women police have arrested a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl and torturing his wife physically in Villivakkam.

The offender, identified as Ganesh alias Lovely Ganesh, 21, of Bharathi Nagar, befriended a 20-year-old girl from Kolathur on social media.

The girl fell in love and married him on December 5. Her parents lodged a complaint alleging that she had gone missing. Subsequently, the couple appeared before the police and said they were married and living as per their wishes.

The police said Ganesh brought a 17-year-old girl into the house as domestic aid. He sexually assaulted the girl in the presence of his wife. When she questioned it, he physically tortured her repeatedly, the police said. He forced them to pose for videos and circulated them among his friends, police added. His wife finally managed to escape with the help of the landlord and complained to her parents and the police.

The all-women police arrested Ganesh and rescued the 17-year-old girl, who was in his illegal custody. During interrogation, he confessed to similar offences against girls he befriended on social media, they said. He was booked for offences, including raping minor girl, physical torture of his wife, voyuerism and cheating, under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the IPC, and the Information Technology Act.

He was lodged in prison after being produced before a court, the police said.