Youth held for threatening to murder a flower vendor

April 14, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vellavedu Police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly planning to murder a flower vendor with a petrol bomb. 

The suspect has been identified as Srikanth, 20. He was caught along with his 16-year-old associate. Police said the complainant Balu alias Balamurugan, 45 has been into flower vending business in Kundumedu near Thirumazhisai. His neighbour Loganathan was doing construction work at the latter’s house. While he was mixing concrete, Balu’s nephew Gopi deliberately walked on the concrete following which Loganathan and Balu had a quarrel. In the melee, Loganathan was pushed down.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old son of Loganathan threatened Balu. The boy along with his associate Srikanth made a petrol bomb, posted a video threatening to kill Balu’s family. Based on Balu’s complaint, police arrested Srikanth along with the 16-year-old juvenile who was let off with a warning. 

