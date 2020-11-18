Youth held for temple burglaries in Chennai

Police said three temples had been burgled, and the 20-year-old had also attempted to steal from an ATM

The Thoraipakkam police have arrested a 20-year-old youth who, they claim, committed a series of burglaries at temples in Perungudi.

On November 10, a burglary was reported from the Nagathaman Temple, Elim Nagar, Perungudi. The temple hundial was broken open and cash and other donations were stolen. Two days later, the hundial of Vempuliamman Temple was broken and cash was stolen from there as well. On November 15, another burglary was reported at the neighbouring Gengaiamman temple.

On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police came to the conclusion that it was the same suspect was involved in the burglaries. While the investigation was in progress, an ATM was damaged in the same area. CCTV footage showed a suspect attempting to open it using a crowbar. After an investigation, the Thoraipakkam police arrested Karthik, 20, of Kannagi Nagar.

Police said the suspect had previous criminal cases against him, for his involvement in robberies. The suspect is addicted to ganja smoking, police said. He had committed the burglaries at temples to get money to spend on drugs, and since this was not sufficient, he attempted to break open the ATM to get more money, said police.