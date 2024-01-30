GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth held for stealing saris worth ₹20,000 in T. Nagar

The Mambalam police scrutinised CCTV camera footage from the scene of the crime and traced the suspect

January 30, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly stealing saris from a wholesale textile outlet in T. Nagar. Forty sarees worth ₹20,000 and a two-wheeler were seized from him.

Rajesh Jain, 38, runs a wholesale textile business on Dhandapani Street in T. Nagar. On the night of January 24, he took two bundles of saris on a two-wheeler and stopped the vehicle outside his shop. He carried one bundle inside, and upon returning, he found that the other 40-sari bundle worth ₹20,000 and his two-wheeler had been stolen.

Based on his complaint, the Mambalam police registered a case. They scrutinised CCTV camera footage from the scene of the crime and arrested the suspect. The police identified him as M. Lokesh, of Pallikaranai.

