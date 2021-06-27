Youth held for stealing police man's bike in Chennai

CHENNAI

27 June 2021 15:04 IST

The police have arrested a 19-year-old youth who allegedly stole a police head constable's motorbike from Thousand Lights police quarters during the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, Irudayaraj, a head constable at Flower Bazaar traffic police station, parked his two wheeler outside his house after returning from duty around 10 p.m. Janakiraman of Ice House, a petty offender, stole the bike and escaped from the spot.

However, the Ice House police personnel who were involved in a vehicle check intercepted him as he was pushing the stolen vehicle. Though he claimed that the bike belonged to him, police verified the details of the bike using the vehicle registration number and found that the owner's name was Irudayaraj.

The police nabbed Janakiraman and handed him over to Thousand Lights police. He was remanded in judicial custody.