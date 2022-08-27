Youth held for stealing bikes on RGGGH campus

Special Correspondent
August 27, 2022 21:01 IST

CHENNAI

Police arrested a 23-year-old who allegedly stole bikes belonging to patients or visitors in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital(RGGGH). 

The accused has been identified as J.Ganesh, 23, of Panruti in Cuddalore district. He was arrested following a complaint from M.Annadurai, 50, of Mogappair East. On August 17, the complainant, Annadurai, took his son, who was ill on his bike to RGGGH and parked his vehicle on the premises. On his return from the outpatient ward, he found his bike stolen.

The RGGGH police investigated and traced the accused Ganesh who had stolen bikes at several places in the city. Police recovered 13 bikes from him.

