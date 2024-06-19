Youth held for stalking young woman, assaulting her father

The police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old youth for allegedly stalking a young woman and assaulting her father as she refused to reciprocate his proposal.

According to the police, a 22-year-old woman lives in Anna Nagar police district. The youth was stalking her when she was on her way to her college, and when she continued to refuse to accept his proposal, he abused her and threatened to kill her. He also assaulted the woman’s father and threw stones in her house.

Based on her complaint, the J.J. Nagar police arrested the youth who has been identified as S. Vijayakumar of Korattur.

