Youth held for stabbing mother to death in Vellavedu

The Vellavedu police has arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly stabbing his mother.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Mallika, 54. She and her husband Anandan, of Koodapakkam village, were daily wagers. The police said one of their sons, Jayapal, was an alcohol addict and was unemployed. Mallika often reprimanded him for this.

When Jayapal came home drunk on Sunday, Mallika scolded him. In a fit of anger, he took a kitchen knife and stabbed her to death. The police said he dug a hole in a house to bury to the body but gave up midway and kept it in the house not knowing how to dispose of it.

His brother Ramadoss, living in a nearby area, visited the house the next day and discovered what had happened. He alerted the police, who sent the body for a post-mortem and booked Jayapal for murder.