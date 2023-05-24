ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for stabbing his brother to death in Madhavram

May 24, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhavaram police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old youth for allegedly stabbing to death one of his brothers and causing injury to another.

The police identified the arrested person as V. Suresh, who worked at a private firm. On Tuesday, his parents had left to Andhra Pradesh. While he was at their home, he scolded his younger brothers Srinivasulu, 24, and Srikanth for not doing their chores.

In a fit of anger, Suresh took a knife from the house and stabbed his brothers, critically injuring them. Upon hearing the commotion, neighbours came to their rescue and rushed them to the Government Stanley Hospital, where Srinivasulu died, while Mr. Srikanth is still being treated. The Madhavaram police arrested Suresh, and he was remanded in judicial custody.

