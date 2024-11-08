ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for stabbing friend to death in Tiruvottiyur

Updated - November 08, 2024 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Efforts are on to nab another suspect in the case

The Hindu Bureau

The Sathangadu police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his friend to death the previous night.

The police said that at 7.30 a.m., they received information that a body had been found on a vacant plot of land at Kalaignar Nagar in Tiruvottiyur. The police reached the spot and recovered the body, which had several stab wounds. The police identified the body as that of A. Ajay, 21, of Tiruvottiyur. After sending it for a post-mortem, the police began investigating.

On suspicion, the police nabbed one Dinesh Kumar, who was last seen with the victim. The police said that on October 25, Ajay and Dinesh Kumar had got into a fight during the latter’s birthday party. On Thursday night, Dinesh Kumar asked Ajay to meet him at the location where the party was held. He and his associate Kaleel then stabbed Ajay to death using a knife and fled the scene.

The police arrested Dinesh Kumar, and efforts were on to nab Kaleel.

