Youth held for smuggling ganja 

June 21, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

CHENNAI

The prohibition enforcement wing (PEW) has arrested a 25-year-old youth from West Bengal for allegedly smuggling ganja.

Following a tip-off, the PEW, mounted surveillance near Madhavaram bus terminus and monitored the passengers who travelled by buses from Andhra Pradesh. The police intercepted a youth and on inquiry, he gave evasive replies to the police personnel. On searching his baggage, police recovered eight kilos of ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh. The arrested youth was identified as Sabeer Ali, 25, of West Bengal.