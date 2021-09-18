Youth held for sharing obscene video

CHENNAI

He sent it in his nephew’s school WhatsApp group

Personnel from the Neelankarai police station on Friday arrested a 25-year-old for sending an obscene video in a WhatsApp group meant for schoolchildren to share information on online classes.

Recently, teachers and parents were shocked to see obscene content being shared from a mobile phone used by a Class VII student on WhatsApp.

The head of the school took up the matter with the police immediately, and lodged a complaint. Investigation by the police revealed that at the time the content was shared, the student in question was at school, and he did not use the mobile phone.

The investigation also revealed that the boy was staying at his grandparents’ house and used his grandfather’s mobile phone to attend online classes. They found that the boy’s uncle, M. Pasupathi, had shared the video to malign his relatives over a property dispute.

The police arrested him.