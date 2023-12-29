ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for sexually harassing woman motorist in Kotturpuram

December 29, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a youth who stalked a woman motorist and sexually harassed her in Kotturpuram.

The woman, a resident of Mylapore, works at a private firm in Raja Annamalai Puram. On Wednesday night, when she was riding home on her two-wheeler on Rajiv Gandhi Road, Kotturpuram, an unknown person on a two-wheeler stalked and sexually harassed her. Based on her complaint, the Kotturpuram police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

After analysing closed circuit television camera footage and tracing the registration number of the suspect’s vehicle, the police arrested K. Karthik, 26, of Alwarpet. He was remanded in judicial custody.

