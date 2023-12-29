GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth held for sexually harassing woman motorist in Kotturpuram

December 29, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a youth who stalked a woman motorist and sexually harassed her in Kotturpuram.

The woman, a resident of Mylapore, works at a private firm in Raja Annamalai Puram. On Wednesday night, when she was riding home on her two-wheeler on Rajiv Gandhi Road, Kotturpuram, an unknown person on a two-wheeler stalked and sexually harassed her. Based on her complaint, the Kotturpuram police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

After analysing closed circuit television camera footage and tracing the registration number of the suspect’s vehicle, the police arrested K. Karthik, 26, of Alwarpet. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.