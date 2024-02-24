ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for sexually harassing woman in Vadapalani

February 24, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Chennai

He approached her on a two-wheeler when she was walking on Bajanai Koil Street

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashok Nagar police on Friday arrested a youth for sexually harassing a 23-year-old woman in Vadapalani.

The police said that when the woman, a resident of T. Nagar Police District, and her sister were walking on Bajanai Koil Street in Vadapalani, a person on a two-wheeler spoke to them inappropriately and suddenly sexually harassed her. He fled after she called for help.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. After analysing CCTV camera footage from the spot, the police arrested R. Vignesh, 21, of Kodambakkam.

