Youth held for sexually harassing woman at High Court Metro station

The police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old youth for sexually harassing a young woman in a lift at the High Court Metro station.

According to the police, on Thursday, a 24-year-old woman, a native of Vellore district, entered the lift at the High Court Metro station. The unidentified youth, who was also in the lift, touched her inappropriately. As she shouted for help, the youth fled the spot. On a complaint from the victim, the High Court all-women police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and investigated.

The police arrested Amar Kmar of Bihar, and he was remanded in judicial custody.