November 20, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Chennai

The T.P. Chatram police on Monday arrested a youth on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl. The police identified the suspect as Yogeswaran, 24. On Friday, he followed a 17-year-old girl, who was on her way home, on his bike and allegedly sexually harassed her. The girl’s mother reported the crime to the police. After analysing CCTV camera footage, Yogeswaran was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.