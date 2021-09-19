Chennai

Youth held for sexual assault on toddler

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Saturday by the personnel of the All Women Police Station, Poonamallee, for allegedly committing aggravated sexual assault on a three-year-old girl.

The police said the parents left the child with her grandmother and went to work. While the grandmother was sitting outside the house, the youth entered the house under the pretext of playing with the child and committed the offence.

Following a complaint from parents, the police arrested the youth who was identified as Sakthivel alias Sappa, 19, of Nazarathpet, Tiruvallur district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.


