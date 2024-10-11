ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for selling videos of sexual abuse of children

Published - October 11, 2024 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Avadi City Police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly selling videos of children being sexually abused.

Following a tip off, the police arrested R. Prasanth, 24, of Chinna Sekkadu, Manali. The police said he was found selling 99 videos for ₹100, 250 videos for ₹150, and 1,000 for ₹200 on Telegram. The police booked a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

He was remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a judicial court in Poonamallee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US