Youth held for selling videos of sexual abuse of children

Published - October 11, 2024 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Avadi City Police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly selling videos of children being sexually abused.

Following a tip off, the police arrested R. Prasanth, 24, of Chinna Sekkadu, Manali. The police said he was found selling 99 videos for ₹100, 250 videos for ₹150, and 1,000 for ₹200 on Telegram. The police booked a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

He was remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a judicial court in Poonamallee.

