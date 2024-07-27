Youth held for rolling ganja in Metro Train

Teynampet Police on Saturday arrested two youth, including one who rolled a ganja cigarette, while travelling in a Metro Train and whose image went viral on social media.

The photograph of a youth went viral after the image was shared by senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar who used it to criticise Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for failing to curb the narcotics.

Police said a team led by Teynampet Police inspector monitored Corporation Park for Children, S.M.Nagar, Nandanam and nabbed two youth who were allegedly possessing ganja for sale. Police arrested the duo who have been identified as M. Bhuvanesh, 24 and G.Narendran, 26 of Tondiarpet and recovered 1.5 kilo of ganja and ₹600 cash from them.

Further investigation revealed that Bhuvanesh had indulged in the illegal act of rolling ganja cigarette. They were remanded to judicial custody.

