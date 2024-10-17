Youth held for robbing an elderly man in Ayanavaram

The Ayanavaram police on Thursday arrested a youth, who is a history-sheeter, for allegedly robbing a 70-year-old man. The police said that when Perumalsami of Subramaniapuram was out shopping on Wednesday, an unidentified person waylaid and threatened him to hand over his money and valuables. When he refused, the suspect attacked him with a knife and snatched his mobile phone before fleeing. Based on a complaint from Mr. Perumalsami, the police registered a case and arrested Vasanth alias Bablu, 22, of Lakma Nagar in Kilpauk. The investigation revealed that Vasanth had seven criminal cases against him for offences including a murder.