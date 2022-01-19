Chennai

Youth held for robbery attempt at Taramani

The Kotturpuram police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man for attempting to rob a woman after attacking her using a knife.

Police said A. Prabha, 45, of Karumariamman Koil Street, Taramani was sitting at a bus stand at 9.30 p.m on Monday near Kasturibai Nagar Railway station.

An unidentified man approached her pretending to enquire about an address and suddenly attempted to snatch her gold chain. When the woman resisted, he attacked her using a knife.

As other people who were around came to her rescue, he fled the spot. She was admitted to hospital.On her complaint, the police arrested B. Saravanan of Canal Bank Road, Kotturpuram. The accused had criminal cases already for thefts in Kotturpuram and Taramani police limits.


