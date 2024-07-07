ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for robbery at Marina beach

Published - July 07, 2024 12:35 am IST - Chennai

The arrested is a history-sheeter with cases against him in eight districts

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Saturday arrested a youth for posing as a policeman and committing robbery.

The police said M. Kumaravel, 43, of Kottivakkam worked as a bike taxi rider. On the night of June 21, when he was sleeping on the beach near Lighthouse, a stranger woke him up and claimed he was a policeman. He threatened Mr. Kumaravel and took his mobile phone, ₹8,500 in cash, and debit, credit, and Aadhaar cards.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Kumaravel, the Marina police investigated and arrested J. Vignesh, 26, of Tirupattur. He has criminal cases against him in eight districts, including Tirupattur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

