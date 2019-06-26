Youth held for rash driving, abusing police personnel

The Neelangarai police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man for ramming his car into a stationary autorickshaw, rash driving and abusing police personnel who tried to detain him on the East Coast Road.

Police said the suspect Naveen, 28, is a native of Madurai and the son of a businessman. He was staying in Thiruvanmiyur.

On Monday night, he drove his car on ECR to Madurai. As he was drunk, he lost control over the vehicle and rammed an auto parked on the roadside and a couple of two-wheelers, they added.

His vehicle came to a screeching halt after hitting a wall.

Two police personnel who were on duty rescued him from his vehicle and held a preliminary enquiry. Without any provocation, he abused the police personnel and pushed them.

The Neelangarai police booked a case against him under five provisions of Indian Penal Code for offences, including deterring public servants from discharging their duties, uttering abusive words and criminal intimidation.