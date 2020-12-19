Youth held for raping woman

The all-women police in MKB Nagar arrested a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh on Friday for raping a 28-year-old woman, who was alone in house in Vyasarpadi.
The victim and her husband are natives of Gujarat and married a year ago, the police said. They were staying in a rented house ever since the woman’s husband set up shop in the George Town area, selling lights.
On Wednesday afternoon, when she was alone in the house, the accused, Mohammed Arif , who sold mixies on the street, asked whether she wanted to buy one.
When she refused, he asked her to call someone else from the house, who would be interested in buying one. When she said no one was inside, the accused entered the house and raped the woman. He warned her against disclosing it to anyone and told her that he would come again, the next day.
The victim reported the crime to her husband, when he returned from work. He and the neighbours caught Arif when he came on Thursday, and beat him. He was handed over to the police. Arif, who stayed with his friends in Guindy, has been remanded in judicial custody.
