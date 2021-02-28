Youth held for raping minor

CHENNAI

28 February 2021 04:06 IST

Personnel from the Avadi police station arrested a 20-year-old on charges of abducting a 15-year-old girl and raping her.

The police said the girl, daughter of daily wagers in Avadi, was alone at home on Thursday, when accused Gnanaprakasam, of Nandavana Mettur, also a daily wager, abducted her.

The girl’s parents lodged a police complaint after her disappearance. A special team nabbed the accused and rescued the girl. The police said he had tied the mangalsuthra and raped her.He was remanded in judicial custody. The police have booked him under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, All Women Police, Egmore on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old pani puri seller on charges of abducting a 16-year from Kerala in Egmore railway. According to police, the girl had come with her mother from Kerala to attend a marriage function in Chennai. They reached Egmore Railway station to go to Marina beach. However, the girl went missing from Egmore railway station and her mother lodged a police complaint. After investigation, police arrested John alias Johnson, 23 of Tirusulam who was selling pani puri near the railway station. He had lured the girl on the promise of marrying her, police said.