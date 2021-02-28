Youth held for raping minor

Personnel from the Avadi police station arrested a 20-year-old on charges of abducting a 15-year-old girl and raping her.
The police said the girl, daughter of daily wagers in Avadi, was alone at home on Thursday, when accused Gnanaprakasam, of Nandavana Mettur, also a daily wager, abducted her.
The girl’s parents lodged a police complaint after her disappearance. A special team nabbed the accused and rescued the girl. The police said he had tied the mangalsuthra and raped her.He was remanded in judicial custody. The police have booked him under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Meanwhile, All Women Police, Egmore on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old pani puri seller on charges of abducting a 16-year from Kerala in Egmore railway. According to police, the girl had come with her mother from Kerala to attend a marriage function in Chennai. They reached Egmore Railway station to go to Marina beach. However, the girl went missing from Egmore railway station and her mother lodged a police complaint. After investigation, police arrested John alias Johnson, 23 of Tirusulam who was selling pani puri near the railway station. He had lured the girl on the promise of marrying her, police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath